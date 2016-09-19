Syria accuses the United States of supporting ISIS

Syria's UN ambassador claims the United States wants ceasefire to fail, after American air strike accidentally hits Syrian soldiers.

Syria's UN ambassador on Sunday accused the United States of seeking the failure of a ceasefire in his country and backing the Islamic State (ISIS) group with a U.S.-led coalition strike on Syrian soldiers.

On Saturday, the Pentagon admitted that the United States-led coalition fighting ISIS may have struck Syrian military positions inside the country, and said it "regrets" the death of Syrian troops.

Despite the apology, Bashar Jaafari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday, "The objective of this U.S. aggression is to bring about the failure of the truce agreed between Russia and the United States.”

He spoke to journalists through an interpreter at a Non-Aligned Movement summit in Venezuela and was quoted by AFP.

The U.S.-Russian deal to halt a five-year war that has killed more than 300,000 people is on the brink of collapse after the airstrikes which killed scores of Syrian soldiers on Saturday and a barrage of bombing raids hit rebel-held districts in the city of Aleppo on Sunday.

In an address to the summit, Jaafari called the American strikes "evidence of support by the United States and its allies for Daesh (ISIS) and other armed terrorist groups."

He said the strikes enabled ISIS to "immediately" take over the army position on a strategic hill near the eastern city of Deir Ezzor.

"That clearly proves there is a link," he said.

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's government, and the United States, which leads a coalition fighting USIS in the region, had heated exchanges over the fraying of the ceasefire at an emergency UN Security Council meeting Saturday.

The meeting produced "zero" results, Jaafari said, because the U.S., Britain and France refused to "take measures" to atone for Saturday's air strikes.

"U.S. policy, in general terms, has committed dozens of similar mistakes," he told journalists.

"The United States attacks and violates countries' sovereignty with lies."

He said Syria planned to pressure for further Security Council meetings to hold Washington accountable.

"This won't stop here. Our friends on the Security Council, China and Russia, won't leave the matter at that," he stressed.

"U.S. aggression must be dealt with immediately to avoid the spread of fighting in the region and put a stop to American hypocrisy and lies."

AFP contributed to this report.