'We had to check every house and backyard for the terrorist'

Lior Shurka, a member of the emergency response team for the town of Efrat, south of Jerusalem, spoke with Arutz Sheva on Sunday regarding the terrorist infiltration into his town.

Early Sunday morning an Arab terrorist penetrated the town’s security perimeter, leading to a massive security sweep of the area.

"Around 2:00 a.m. we received a message that our [security] cameras around Efrat had identified someone suspicious in the valley next to Efrat," Shurka told Arutz Sheva. "We arrived in the area and surrounded the place... standing between the terrorist and the houses in Efrat. We checked every house, every backyard to see if there is no terrorist inside."

The terrorist later attacked an IDF officer on the periphery of the town, wounding him in the chest with a knife.

"After a few hours, when we went back home after the army took control over the situation, we received a message that the terrorist had managed to leave where he had been hiding for four hours and attack an officer."

"I saw the officer lying down on the terrorist, stabbed with a knife inside his chest. We secured the terrorist, so that he doesn't harm the officer or anyone else in the area, and we started to pick up the officer, give him first aid, and put him in the ambulance to the hospital."

Security personnel quickly shot and neutralized the attacker.