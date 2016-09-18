Has Brussels Airlines ended boycott of Israeli products?

Founder of the organization Lev Haolam, Nati Rom, says Israeli products still missing from the menu.

Recently, it was discovered that Brussels Airlines took Israeli-made Halva off their menu because the producer Achva, operates a factory over the Green Line, in a Samarian industrial zone. A pro-BDS organization subsequently pressured the airline to remove the dessert from its flights.

A few days later, following pressure from the Israeli government and Israeli customers, the airline walked back its decision to remove the Halva snack from the menu.

A representative of Lev Haolam Organization, monitors and combats efforts to boycott Israeli companies and products, Nati Rom, recently tested the airline's claim it had returned the Israeli dessert to its flights, boarding a Brussels Airlines flight to see firsthand.

On board, he distributed the halva snack to passengers with a note reading, “Dear Passenger, last week Brussels Airlines, the airline you chose to fly with today, decided to remove Israeli products from its menu as a part of the boycott against Israel. After pressure from the press and civilians alike, the airline decided to put Israeli products back on the menu. We, at the Lev Haolam Organization, have decided to give you this Israeli treat with love, so we can show the world that Israeli products are delicious and to show this airline that it should not succumb to pressure from the BDS movement.”

When one passenger heard that the airline had boycotted Israel he vowed never to fly with them again.“This is horrible," he stated, "There was no halva on the menu. I will pay more for a flight that doesn’t boycott Israel.”

Rom stated that the Lev Haolam organization is continuing to put pressure on the airline to end its boycott of Israeli products.

Lev Haolam works to help small businesses in Judea and Samaria. The organization works each month to collect products made in The Golan Heights, Judea and Samaria so it can package them and export them abroad.