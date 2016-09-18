Barak leaked information from top secret meeting

Ehud Barak retorts 'the rags who let Netanyahu wash the floor with them continue spouting nonsense.'

Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources, Yuval Steinitz (Likud), attacked former Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, stating that he should not be invited to join in future intelligence briefings and discussions in the cabinet as he is likely to leak top secret information to the press.

Steinitz, in an interview on Army Radio, attacked the former Labor leader, saying “Barak is problematic. He leaked information to the press from the most top secret discussion in cabinet of all time. This is incredibly problematic.”

Steinitz referenced the controversy surround the Village of Amona stating that, “if we demolish Amona, only the PLO stands to gain. The PLO cares more about destroying houses than it does about gaining proper financial compensation for the Palestinian people.”

Barak responded to the attack saying, “The rags who allow Netanyahu to wash the floor with them are continuing with their nonsense and trying to fool the public. That’s the atmosphere of fear that the Prime Minister has created lately and it’s pathetic.”