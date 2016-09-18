Efrat mayor explains how terrorist was caught

'We do not like to live behind fences', says Efrat mayor Oded Ravivi.

The Efrat local council published pictures from security cameras around the town which helped authorities to identify the terrorist who entered the town early Sunday morning and stabbed a reserve army officer, moderately injuring him.

"The emergency team of the local council together with the IDF and all the security forces combined to prevent a serious attack this morning and saved lives," Efrat Mayor Oded Ravivi said on Sunday.

"We are ready 365 days a year and at all times. The Efrat security squad undergoes intensive training and regularly performs exercises which simulate similar scenarios. We will continue to provide the residents of Efrat with maximal security and protection and will continue to send our thousands of children to our educational institutions."

"Efrat is not fenced in, we do not like to live within fences and previous attacks on other places prove that fences do not prevent attacks. However advanced technology and a professional security squad working together with the IDF can do the security work just as effectively," said Ravivi.

Efrat has an electronic and camera-based security system in lieu of a fence.





