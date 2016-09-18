Doctors decreasing Peres' sedative dosage

Doctors are gradually decreasing the dosage of sedatives used on former President Shimon Peres after CT scan shows stable condition

The doctors attending to former President Shimon Peres gave an update on Sunday afternoon saying that following a CT scan that showed no worsening of his condition the dosage of sedatives administered to Peres is being continually decreased.

Peres was rushed to the Sheba hospital in the Tel Hashomer medical complex (near Tel Aviv) five days ago after he suffered a stroke. He has been hospitalized in the ICU since then with his condition termed as serious but stable.

On Saturday night, President Reuven Rivlin visited the former President in the hospital. Rivlin was briefed on Peres' condition in detail and met the doctors who are treating him. The President hugged Peres' son and daughter Hemi and Tzviya, and had a lengthy conversation with longtime members of Peres' office staff.

In a statement to the media, Rivlin said: "In the Shabbat that just ended prayers were said around the world for the recovery of Shimon Peres. He is so present in public life, and does everything for the people and for me, who succeeded him in the office.

"We all hope and pray for an outcome in which we see the 9th President recover. We pray that we'll see the brave warrior Shimon Peres victorious in this fight," President Rivlin added.