Australian jets involved in botched US air strike in Syria

According to Australian defense department reports, Australian jets were involved in the botched US-led air strike in Syria which killed at least 62 Syrian soldiers fighting ISIS.

The soldiers were apparently mistaken for members of ISIS. Between 62 and 83 soldiers were reportedly killed in the air strikes around the Deir Ezzor military airport in Syria's east.

The US apologized after the incident, saying that coalition forces thought they were attacking ISIS positions and expressing 'regret' at the deaths of Syrian soldiers.

Now the Australian defense department has also apologized for its involvement in the incident.

"Australia would never intentionally target a known Syrian military unit or actively support ISIS. Defense offers its condolences to the families of any Syrian personnel killed or wounded in this incident." said the Australian defense department.

In the wake of the attack, Russian sources have accused the US of siding with the Jihadist militants and intentionally attacking the Syrian army.

"We are reaching a really terrifying conclusion for the whole world - that the White House is defending Islamic State. Now there can be no doubts about that," the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

In response, the US says that it coordinated the attack with the Russians in advance and that the attack was immediately called off after Russia informed the coalition that Syrian military personnel and vehicles may have been hit.