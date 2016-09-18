25 injured in explosion in Manhattan

25 people suffer minor injuries in explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan which may have been caused by an explosive device.

At least 25 people were injured on Saturday night when a dumpster blew up in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

The injuries were not serious, according to the New York Fire Department.

The explosion, which occurred at 8:30 p.m. local time, blew out the lower windows of a 14-story residence for the blind, according to The New York Post.

The explosion, described by one neighbor as “deafening,” happened outside the Associated Blind Housing facility at 135 W. 23rd Street. The facility provides housing, training and other services for the blind.

According to police radio transmissions, the people inside the facility have been initially told to remain inside as police began their investigation.

Two buildings to the east of the facility were being evacuated. No fires have been reported, but multiple emergency vehicles, including ambulances, rushed to the scene.

The NYPD's counter-terrorism bureau said it is responding to the incident, according to BNO News.

"We are responding to a report of an explosion at 23rd St. and 6t Avenue in Manhattan. We will update you with more when we have it," said J. Peter Donald, a spokesman for the New York Police Department.

The incident comes hours after an unknown device detonated in a garbage can near the New Jersey shore, before runners were set to take part in the third annual "Semper Five" run that benefits marines and sailors.

The 5 km race had initially been delayed due to an unattended backpack, officials told CBS NY, which reported that officials identified the device that exploded as a pipe bomb.