Regavim: Government must next terror attack

Illegal Arab building near Maale Adumim may turn Route 1 into the site of frequent terror attacks.

Regavim insists that the government destroy illegal Arab building near Route 1, in the area of Maale Adumim, after large stones and paint bottles were thrown at an Egged bus on Friday.

The bus was driving down the hill from Jerusalem, towards Maale Adumim, when the stones and paint were thrown.

The driver of the bus was lightly injured after the windshield shattered. He was taken by MDA to Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem.

"Yesterday we witnessed the realization of the threats we have been warning about," a representative of Regavim said.

"Enforcing the law around Route 1 is not a luxury, but a cornerstone of sovereignty. It cannot be that the European Union will give speeches about "illegal settlements," but will, with its own hands, create illegal Arab settlements that threaten the security of Israel's civilians."

Members of Regavim blamed the Israeli government for not bothering to destroy the illegal houses, or to stop the illegal Arab building spree.

"In February, the High [Court] judges rejected our appeal to destroy these illegal buildings, which were built with funds from the European Union, on the basis of foreign policy reasons."

"But specifically because of foreign policy, and in order to protect the residents, we must stop this [illegal Arab building] now, before the next terror attack," said Regavim's representative.

Maale Adumim's residents have been dealing with illegal Arab building for several long months. At the beginning of this month, they decided to take a step forward, and contacted Regavim.

Regavim is an organization that works to fight illegal building in Israel. The residents of Maale Adumim, together with Regavim, put out an news "article" describing the "theoretical shooting attack" that has yet to happen on Route 1.

Among those participating in the video were MKs Shuli Mualem, Moti Yogev, and Oren Hazan, who referred to the future "terror attack."

Avihai Shorshan, from the "Maavak" staff, and a resident of Maale Adumim, said, "Every day I pass [here] and I see how [fast] this illegal city is sprouting, right in front of my eyes. It endangers my self and my three daughters."

"I am not willing to turn Route 1 into the Philadelphi Route [between Gaza and Egypt - ed.]. It's a real ticking time bomb, and no one is dealing with it. [They are] waiting for a tragedy to happen," he concluded.