Security Minister: Israel concerned about level of violence

Despite terror attacks, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan insists that the government is dealing well with the current terror wave.

Public Security Minister, Gilad Erdan, said that although there were terror attacks on Friday, in general, the government has managed to crush the terror wave.

"The facts, and the graph, have shown a decline," Erdan said on Friday, in an interview with Channel 2.

"This is based on facts," he said. "There has been a drastic decline in the number of terror attacks. The State of Israel [continues to] lead in its management of terror attacks, and has managed to crush the current terror wave."

"With regard to today's (Saturday) events, you need to take into consideration that around the Tishrei holidays, and when Jews visit the Old City and Temple Mount, there is an uptick in the amount of [terror] incitement," Erdan said.

"We're talking about widespread incitement, that often comes via social media networks, and so we are concerned that the level of violence will rise. This is a high-tension period. We are also involved in preparations to ensure that extremist groups stay away from the Old City and the Temple Mount."

Later in the same interview, Erdan discussed the media attack on former Defense Minister, Ehud Barak.

"I think that the public has noticed the fact that most of the claims are being made by parties with political interests at heart," he said.

"I don't like hypocrisy in politicians. They know how to work with the prime minister for four years, but all their bright ideas come only after differences arise and [the politician] is forced to leave his office."

"None of those involved has heard of a promise for a better aid package," Erdan concluded.