IDF beefing up forces in Hevron

Village of Bani Naim is under lockdown and only "humanitarian" cases are allowed to leave it.

The IDF has decided to beef up its presence in the Hevron area and send in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, following a spate of terror attacks over the week's end.

On Friday night, IDF forces surrounded the village of Bani Naim, from which the two terrorists who carried out the car-ramming attack at the Elias Junction Friday had emerged. Only so-called "humanitarian" cases are allowed to leave the village.

The Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brig. Gen. Lior Carmeli, toured the locations of the multiple terror attacks that took place in Hevron over the weekend.

He was briefed by Col. Itzik Cohen, Commander of the Judea Regional Brigade and met with the commanders of the Bazelet Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

Five terror attacks took place in less than 48 hours. Three of these took place in Hevron.