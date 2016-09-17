Likud pressures Netanyahu: don't raze Amona

The government is still working to legalize community of Amona instead of destroying it. Will it succeed?

Twenty-five Likud ministers and MKs have publicly declared that they will support the "Regulation Law," which will prevent the destruction of the community of Amona, as well as the destruction of the houses in Gush Etzion's Netiv Ha'avot, and nine houses in Ofra.

Amona is located next to Ofra, in the Binyamin region, north of Jerusalem.

The Likud MKs have signed a letter explaining that they will support a law that "is meant to resolve, in a perfectly legal fashion, the [issues] of the residents' homes in Amona, Netiv Ha'avot, and Ofra, as well as in every town in Judea and Samaria. [This law is meant to] prevent the eviction and destruction of hundreds and thousands of families's homes, as well as the distortion of human and social ethics, after these families built their homes with the support and aid of generations of Israeli governments."

Likud ministers and MKs who refused to sign are Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Deputy Minister Jackie Levy, and MKs Anat Berko, Benny Begin, and Avi Dichter.

The initiative for the letter belongs to Shevach Stern, head of the nationalistic branch of the Likud.

It is noteworthy that the Attorney General, Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, is against passing the Regulation Law, and has warned several times that it is not legal and will not pass the review of the Supreme Court. The AG said that even though the purpose of this law is to help the residents of Judea and Samaria, it will, in fact, harm them instead.

On Thursday, a discussion took place in the AG's office, during which the head of the IDF's Civil Administration rejected all proffered solutions regarding the absentee properties.

"The head of the Civil Administration is being obstructive about legalizing Amona, claiming that there are no possible solutions [to the issue]," involved parties told Arutz Sheva.

Mandelblit has given the Coalition's Regulation Committee an extra week to find a solution for Amona that he will be able to approve legally.

Arutz Sheva has been informed that the central topic of the discussion was moving the existing houses to 11 absentee properties, to which no Arabs have yet laid claim. This was suggested by a representative of the Justice Ministry, after it summarized its findings on the topic and checked which plots of land were involved.This process, however, needs more time than that remaining before the demolition date.

AG Mandelblit, along with PM Netanyahu, has asked responsible parties to check whether the area around the town can be declared absentee property. Mandelblit also asked that this proceeding be advanced and publicized, so that the public can voice its opinion on the matter.

Out of the 35 existing plots, Arabs have voiced objection to 24. Afterwards, it turned out that no one was interested in these plots of land, and the Justice Ministry began to advance the proceedings to declare them absentee properties.

In total, these plots make up 73 dunams of land.