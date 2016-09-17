Former president is in serious but stable condition at the ICU in Sheba Hospital.

Former president Shimon Peres's condition unchanged, Peres's bureau said Saturday evening, as the Jewish Sabbath ended.

He is in serious but stable condition at the ICU in Sheba Hospital, at Tel Hashomer, in central Israel.

On Sunday morning, he will undergo a CT scan, as doctors assess how to proceed with his treatment.

He is still under sedation and artificial respiration.

The 93-year-old elder statesman was initially admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precaution, after he felt ill. In the hospital, he suffered a stroke, accompanied by a loss of consciousness and other neurological symptoms.

A CT scan revealed a stroke on the right side of his brain. He was then intubated and sedated.