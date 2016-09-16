Trump: Obama was born in the United States

Republican presidential nominee publicly says President Obama was born in the United States, backtracking on the infamous "birtherism" saga.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump admitted on Friday that "President Barack Obama was born in the United States," reversing his position on the issue that propelled him into national politics five years ago.

The so-called “birtherism” controversy made headlines again on Thursday, when Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post that he still wasn't prepared to acknowledge Obama's birthplace. Within a few hours, the campaign released a statement -- attributed to his spokesman -- that said Trump now believes Obama was born in the United States.

On Friday, according to CNN, Trump made the acknowledgement on his own.

"President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Period," Trump said, ignoring reporters' questions. "Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again."

Trump has declined other opportunities during the past two weeks to refute his original birtherism.

When local Philadelphia TV station WPVI asked him on September 2 about his past statements, Trump replied, "I don't talk about it anymore. I told you, I don't talk about it anymore."

He repeated the same line when asked about it during a gaggle with reporters aboard his plane last week.

In 2011, soon after the “birtherism” controversy arose, Obama produced a long-form Hawaii birth certificate, which said Obama was born in Hawaii, making him constitutionally eligible to be President of the United States.

"We're not going to be able to solve our problems if we get distracted by sideshows and carnival barkers," Obama said at the time, in a clear reference to Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Friday that Trump's acknowledgment of Obama's birthplace doesn't go far enough and that he must also apologize.

"For five years, he has led the birther movement to delegitimize our first black president," Clinton said at an event in Washington, according to CNN. "His campaign was founded on this outrageous lie."

