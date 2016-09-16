The Pitfalls of Estate Administration

Make sure that your affairs are in order and your final wishes followed.

Efficient estate administration minimizes the amount of time it takes for heirs to receive an inheritance.

Estate expert Peggy Atkins Munro, author of Estate and Trust Administration for Dummies, explains the basics that everyone should know when dealing with an estate, whether it is preparing your own estate or an inheritance. Find out the difference between a will and an estate plan and why both are important.

In addition to estate planning, it is also important to pay attention to your investments while you are still alive.

On today's show, Doug Goldstein CFP discusses how a brokerage firm works. Where does your money go when you invest it in a brokerage account, and how is it handled?





