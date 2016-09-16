Protestors plan to meet pro-Arab flotilla with one of their own

A group of sailors from the South are a planning a flotilla in reaction to the pro-Arab one to depart this week for Gaza.

A group of sailors from the South, including some who had been expelled from Gush Katif, are a planning a flotilla in reaction to the “Women’s Flotilla” of left-wing activists to depart this week from Barcelona, Spain for Gaza.

The pro-Arab flotilla includes two boats on which hundreds of kilograms of humanitarian aid are packed. Extreme left-wing activists from Israel are expected to join the flotilla as the ships anchor in a Mediterranean port on their way to Gaza.

Avi Parchan, who was expelled from the community of Alei Sinai in Gush Katif and is organizing the alternative flotilla of southern residents, called on all boat and ship owners to join him in greeting the pro-Arab flotilla as it arrives. “If they want to talk about humanitarianism, they should sail to Syria and not Gaza. Gaza is not lacking anything.”

“We will recommend that the leftist women take the humanitarian aid that they brought and divert it to Syria via the Lattakia port, for the good of hundreds of thousands of refugees there,” he said.

Nevertheless, the Israeli Navy is expected to stop the pro-Arab flotilla and divert the ships to the port in Ashdod. The leftist women already announced that if they are unable to anchor in Gaza, they will set off for Ashdod and unload the cargo there.