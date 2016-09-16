Wing flap of missing Malaysian plane discovered

After two years of searching for an answer, the large piece of debris discovered back in June was officially announced yesterday, Thursday, as definitely belonging to the Malaysia Airlines flight.

Though several pieces of debris have been found over the past two years, the only other debris that has been identified as belonging to flight MH370, was found in July 2015. That piece was found on the island of Reunion, but lacking other evidence, many people did not truly believe that the flight MH370 mystery had been solved.

The Malaysia Airlines flight disappeared in March 2014, taking 239 passengers and crew with it. As a Boeing 777, the flight had a large cabin and state-of-the-art equipment.

The outboard wing flap was found on Pemba Island, off the coast of Tanzania. According to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, the wing flap will undergo further examination, in an attempt to discover what caused the plane to disappear.

Malaysian authorities are still examining several other pieces of debris, found in South Africa, Rodrigues Island, Mozambique, and a territory or Mauritius.