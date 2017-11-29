Haya Baker: Healing the body and the soul

What is it like to grow up in the shadow of a parent with early-onset Alzheimer's Disease? How does one cope with being a caretaker as a pre-teen? How does incredible dedication bring positive results? What is Divine Integration Healing?

Meet Haya Baker, founder of Divine Integration Healing and the Liberate Your Light program. Recognizing that the physical and spiritual sides of a person are interconnected, she developed a system for healing both body and soul, which has brought amazing results to many people.

Tune in for a relaxing look at ways to heal yourself and those you care about.





