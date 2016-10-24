Chag Sameach from Arutz Sheva!

Arutz Sheva wishes all its readers a joyous Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah! Regular news updates resume Monday night.

As the Jewish people celebrate the holidays of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah, Arutz Sheva's team wishes all of our readers a joyous holiday.

In honor of the festivals, updates to our website will stop from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

Our regular news updates will resume Monday night with the end of the holidays in Israel.

For more about the holiday of Simchat Torah click here.

For essays, insights and inspiration during this holiday period, visit our Judaism section.

Chag Sameach,

The Arutz Sheva team.