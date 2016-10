Arutz Sheva wishes our readers a meaningful fast. News coverage ends this evening in honor of Yom Kippur, resumes tomorrow evening.

In honor of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, updates to Arutz Sheva will stop tonight with the start of the fast in North America, and will resume Wednesday evening with the end of Yom Kippur in Israel.

Arutz Sheva wishes our readers a meaningful fast - may your year be full of blessings and peace.

Gmar Chatima Tova,

The Arutz Sheva team