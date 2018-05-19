Arutz Sheva news updates will be back on Sunday night, with the conclusion of the festival of Shavuot.

Arutz Sheva is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of the Sabbath, which will be followed immediately by the holiday of Shavuot.

Updates will resume Sunday night from Israel, following the conclusion of Shavuot. In Israel the holiday lasts one day, while in the Diaspora it is a two-day holiday.

In honor of Shavuot, which commemorates the giving of the Torah and Divine Revelation at Mount Sinai, Jews throughout the world will spend Tuesday night immersed in Torah study, many of them not going to sleep until after the Shacharit morning prayers.

It is the custom to eat dairy foods on the holiday and decorate the synagogue with greenery.

Yizkor is said on the Shavuot holiday and the Ten Commandments and the Book of Ruth are read during the morning service.

Shabbat Shalom and Chag Sameach!