03:48
Reported
Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
WhatsApp to fight fake news
WhatsApp will impose a strict new limit on message forwarding as the Facebook-owned chat app seeks to slow the dissemination of fake news, The Guardian reported Wednesday.
If a user receives a frequently forwarded message – one which has been forwarded more than five times – under the new curbs, they will only be able to send it on to a single chat at a time. That is one fifth the previous limit of five chats, imposed in 2019.
