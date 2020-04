11:57 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Jerusalem has most coronavirus cases, Bnei Brak not far behind Read more Health Ministry figures show Jerusalem, Bnei Brak leading list of coronavirus cases, followed by Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. ► ◄ Last Briefs