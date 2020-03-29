Trump decides against quarantine in coronavirus 'hotspots'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday night backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing that a "strong Travel Advisory" be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak, The Associated Press reports.

Trump announced he reached the decision after consulting with the White House task force leading the federal response and the governors of the three states. He said he had directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government."