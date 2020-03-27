|
Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20
Trump: I think we’ll come back very strong
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the sharp rise in unemployment claims was “fully expected” and predicted the economy would quickly rebound once the United States overcomes the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump told reporters that he was not surprised by the Labor Department’s report that over 3 million Americans had applied for unemployment last week and said some people had predicted it could have been much higher.
