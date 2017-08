16:46 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Former Auschwitz guard, 96, found fit to serve prison sentence Read more Prosecutors in German state of Hanover say that a 96-year-old former Auschwitz guard is fit to serve his 4-year prison sentence. ► ◄ Last Briefs