23:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 6, 5777 , 31/05/17 Sivan 6, 5777 , 31/05/17 'Take placards out against President Trump' Itamar Ben Gvir calls on the public to protest delay in transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem, in violation of Trump's election promise.