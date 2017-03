11:36 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Indictment against Eritrean for attempted rape Read more



An indictment was issued against Eritrean infiltrator for attempted rape and grievous bodily harm of 80-year-old women. ► ◄ Last Briefs