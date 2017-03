13:48 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 National Megilla-reading initiative Read more



A joint initiative of the Tzohar rabbinic organization and the Ohr Torah Stone yeshiva will bring Megilla readings and Purim activities to more than 400 locations throughout Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs