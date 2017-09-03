18 months prison for bus driver in death of a soldier

The Jerusalem Traffic Court has handed down a sentence of 18 months in prison for the bus driver involved in the November 2015 accident in the Binyamin in which Corporal Stav Partosh was killed.

The driver, Noam Ngamhonah Hawkip was convicted of negligent homicide, driving recklessly and negligently, driving faster than in accordance with the road conditions and causing damage to person and property. The court fined him 5,000 shekels and invalidated his license for 10 years. The court further held that Hawkip pay Partosh's family compensation of NIS 20,000.