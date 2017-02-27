A rocket fired from Gaza exploded in an open region in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council overnight Sunday. There were no injuries or damages.
04:22
Reported
Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17
Gaza rocket explodes in the Shaar Hanegev region
A rocket fired from Gaza exploded in an open region in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council overnight Sunday. There were no injuries or damages.
The Red Alert siren was not sounded due to the fact that the rocket was fired toward an open region.
