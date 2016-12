18:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Kislev 28, 5777 , 28/12/16 Jerusalem Planning Committee approves City of David building Read more



Jerusalem District Planning Committee postponed discussion of 490 building permits in Ramot ,Ramat Shlomo, approved City of David building.