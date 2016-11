18:26 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Residents of Judea and Samaria feel most secure in Israel Read more



The Central Bureau of Statistics finds residents of Judea and Samaria feel the most secure of all Israelis. Residents of Jerusalem feel the least secure. ► ◄ Last Briefs