  Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16

Cuban President congratulates Trump

Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday sent a message to Donald Trump congratulating him on winning the U.S. presidential election.

The note on the Foreign Ministry's website was Cuba's first official reaction to Trump's win.



