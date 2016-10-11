Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday sent a message to Donald Trump congratulating him on winning the U.S. presidential election.
Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16
Cuban President congratulates Trump
Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday sent a message to Donald Trump congratulating him on winning the U.S. presidential election.
The note on the Foreign Ministry's website was Cuba's first official reaction to Trump's win.
