15:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Museum dedicated to Arafat opens in Ramallah Read more



A museum dedicatd to PLO leader Yasser Arafat, the first chairman of the Palestinian Authority, will open in Ramallah on Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs