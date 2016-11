04:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5777 , 04/11/16 Cheshvan 3, 5777 , 04/11/16 $14 million raised at Los Angeles gala for Magen David Adom Read more



A record of nearly $14 million raised by the American Friends of Magen David Adom at a Los Angeles gala. ► ◄ Last Briefs