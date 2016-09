04:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16 Elul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16 Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto to open, be available online Read more



Jewish Historical Institute to open an exhibition dedicated to the Ringelblum Archive, which chronicles the history of the Warsaw Ghetto.