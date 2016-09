20:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Basel Ghattas bashes Peres, MKs react in outrage Read more



Politicians reacted with outrage to a statement made by Basel Gahttas, MK from the Joint List, against former president Shimon Peres. ► ◄ Last Briefs