22:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 4th mortar shell falls in the Golan Heights Read more



A mortar shell - the fourth in a few days - fell in the Golan Heights in Israeli territory. The explosive hit an open area. ► ◄ Last Briefs