04:26 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 'Dr. Drew' show canceled after remarks about Clinton's health Read more



CNN cancels "Dr. Drew On Call" eight days after the Jewish physician says he was "gravely concerned" about Hillary Clinton's health. ► ◄ Last Briefs